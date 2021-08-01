There’s no sunset to the insanity

Henry Schulte

We’ve become a nation of pansies. There’s something offensive everywhere you look.

It wasn’t like that 10, 20 or even a hundred years ago, but now there are those who try hard to make nothing into something. They work relentlessly to twist and reimagine what something really means. Only, I think this new “I’m offended” trend isn’t genuine.

How many of you or people you know are offended by the name Cleveland Indians, the Kansas City Chiefs, Lincoln High School, statue of President Roosevelt? Or even the White House? I would bet money that when a Republican wins the presidency again (and please, let that be soon because we’re going to hell right now), that name change topic will come up.

Who are these people? How do things magically appear to get changed overnight?

Who are these groups or individuals who can wield so much power they make the government, large corporations and football franchises cower, even small schools (usually it’s one person who decides it for everyone)? Is it a bunch of self-anointed who travel the country looking for things to proclaim it to be offensive to someone, anyone? And then force institutions to bow to their demands or else? Or else what? Lawsuits, nagging, poking their fingers in your ribs? To heck with the majority of the country.

Who gave them the power, the smarty pants knowledge that what they decide is best for you?

Let’s use the Cleveland Indians for a moment.

We all acknowledge what this country did to Native Americans was pretty horrible. Then explain what is wrong when Indians are recognized as part of one of America’s greatest sports? How is it even possible to twist that around and make it something ugly? Same for the Chiefs. Native Americans are being acknowledged and kept noteworthy in society and applauded, not being insulted.

Do these self-appointed “moral” activists have perhaps a more sinister reason for wanting to change things? Is it fun for them to see how much history they can wipe away? Is it really sensitivity or merely a game, a challenge? A power play? I think the answer is all of the above. And we’re letting them.

As an example, it’s tough to argue when politicians exploit their cause and make the bogus case that they need billions for the children so the little ones can get the education they need.

They never tell you they squandered the billions they got the last time which never got to the ones it was intended for. That is similar to the new trend of today to change our history. You get backed against the wall if you speak up against something that has recently been found offensive. They of course know this. And if it has anything even remotely to do with skin color, even if it’s 30 degrees of separation. Well, we know what happens next.

This movement has been growing exponentially, and there’s no sunset to the insanity because as we’ve experienced in our own lives, you can rationalize anything. And because 99% of their targets ultimately give in, their high success rate keeps them very motivated to continually seek out new quarries.

When you combine the left’s new psychosis of critical race theory, the removal of statues, the changing of names that have been in place for a hundred years, changing holiday names or wipe them out entirely, removing and or rewriting the history our kids are learning, teaching students of all ages that socialism is the way to go and that America is a bad place, Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Zeus are racist, that makes for one heck of witches brew.

Stirred all together in the political pot, it won’t take long when truth and facts meld, and it all becomes a confusing blur. Those of us who are on the downhill slide of life are witnessing a trend in which a couple generations from now, America will become a country operating on emotions and feelings (it’s already started).

And should this push for socialism gain real traction, we’ll become a nation where everything is handed to you and your only tangible worries are to carefully avoid any triggers that could make you feel prickly. You then, of course, seek out the nearest safe zone while you’re charging your electric car and wait for the uncomfortable feeling to go away.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. The rest of the world is watching our demise.

The powerful nations are having a toast and planning the best strategy to take control of the United States. Many Americans know it and foreign leaders know it; we have no leadership. None at all. America is falling apart. From the White House to our military.

Those “in charge” are all wrapped up in climate change and racism while kids are being killed by the hundreds on our streets and we’re being overrun with COVID-infected migrants as the world marches across the southern border. We’re all a bunch of pansies because we’re letting it happen.

And when we used to say we’ll change things at the ballot box, that doesn’t work anymore. Free elections are a thing of the past if we don’t fix that corrupted mess of potholes right now. Maybe we can use some of President Joe Biden’s billions earmarked for the infrastructure to fill them in.

The author lives in Solvang.