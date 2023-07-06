They came from outer space!

UCSB Arts & Lectures picks movies with aliens for this summer’s Sunken Garden series

IMAGES COURTESY UCSB ARTS & LECTURES

An audience watches Cary Grant and Grace Kelly in Alfred HItchock’s “North by Northwest” in 2013 at the Sana Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden.

From “Star Trek” to “Mars Attacks!,” this summer’s free movie series at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse is “Out of This World.”

That’s the theme of UCSB Arts & Lectures’ annual series, which blasts off Friday night at the courthouse’s Sunken Garden with director Steven Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” The series will continue Friday nights through Aug. 25, with a break on Aug. 4 because of Fiesta.

Films screen at 8:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St., where you can bring non-permeable blankets (nothing plastic, nothing nylon, no tarps) and chairs that are low to the ground and low back. Neither humans nor aliens want their view of the screen blocked.

You can beam down to the Sunken Garden — in costume if you like — and claim your spot on the lawn as early as noon on each Friday.

After “Close Encounters,” the series continues with “Alien” on July 14, “Mars Attacks!” on July 21, “The Fifth Element” on July 28, “Star Trek” on Aug. 11, “Guardians of the Galaxy” on Aug. 18 and “Nope” on Aug. 25.

The movies were chosen by Caitlin O’Hara, director of public lectures and special initiatives at UCSB Arts & Lectures.

“When approaching this year’s theme, I thought of movies that I would love to see,” Ms. O’Hara told the News-Press, answering questions by email.

“ ‘The Fifth Element’ was one of those films, and I sort of built the theme around that.

“I had other working lists, but the alien-centric roster came together and felt like the most fun,” she said. “We try to come up with a theme that has something for everyone, and I hope everyone can find a movie in this year’s lineup that they feel nostalgic for, are excited to see, or are curious about.”

Ms. O’Hara added that the series is a fun community event. “You’ll see people talking with their friends and making new connections.

“Everyone has fun guessing answers to the trivia question that our sponsor, Montecito Bank and Trust, puts together,” she said. She added people also enjoy the music from DJs and other activities before the movie.

Here’s a look at the series, film by film.

JULY 7: “CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE THIRD KIND”

Cable worker Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) encounters a strange spacecraft. As he tries to figure the whole thing out (mashed potatoes can help), Roy seeks the help of Jillian Guiller (Melinda Dillion), a single mom who thinks her son has been kidnapped by aliens.

Their investigation leads them to Wyoming, where they discover the importance of five musical notes in the aliens’ communications and might just encounter the aliens.

“ ‘Close Encounters’ garnered something like eight Academy Awards and has such a fun score!” Ms. O’Hara told the News-Press. “I know it will be a fan favorite.”

The 1977 movie’s Oscars included best director for Steven Spielberg and best supporting actress for Ms. Dillion. The iconic score is by John Williams, Mr. Spielberg’s preferred composer and conductor.

JULY 14: “ALIEN”

A spaceship crew has a stowaway: a dangerous alien! (Scotty, beam us off this ship — oops, wrong movie.)

“I don’t think we have had a scary film like ‘Alien’ before, but it seemed like a nighttime outdoor film screening is just perfect for a little thrill,” Ms. O’Hara said.

“Alien” stars Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt. The 1979 film was directed by Ridley Scott.

JULY 21: “MARS ATTACKS!”

Invaders from outer space come down to Earth to greet the president of the United States, played by — who else? — Jack Nicholson.

The 1979 movie is directed by Tim Burton, with the score by Danny Elfman.

“ ‘Mars Attacks!’ is a hilarious satire and a great homage to sci-fi “B” movies of the ’40s, ‘50s and ‘60s,” Ms. O’Hara said. “I love a Tim Burton/Danny Elfman collab, and what an all-star cast!”

In addition to Mr. Nicholson, the satire stars Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan and Danny DeVito.

JULY 28: “THE FIFTH ELEMENT”

Bruce Willis stars as a 23rd-century cabbie who meets a genetically-engineered alien with the ability to unite Earth’s elements. That could be helpful since a big fireball is on a collision course!

“ ‘The Fifth Element’ is a great adventure, not to mention a visual feast. The characters are so creative, and the costumes were done by Jean Paul Gaultier,” Ms. O’Hara said. “And who can resist a good love story?”

Luc Bessno directed the 1997 movie, which also stars Milla Jovovich and Gary Oldman.

AUG. 11: “STAR TREK”

Producer and director J.J. Abrams relaunched the “Star Trek” universe with this 2009 film starring younger actors as the characters from the original series: Chris Pine as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Karl Urban as Dr. McCoy, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Simon Pegg as Scotty, Anton Yelchin as Chekov and John Cho as Sulu.

And the man who first played Spock — Leonard Nimoy — is back in the role as his character travels back in time in a film that made changes in the “Star Trek” timeline. The movie’s success led to two sequels and set the interstellar stage for a long string of new shows streaming on Paramount+.

In the 2009 film, Kirk and company meet each other at Starfleet Academy. If you’re a Cal State Northridge alum, you’ll recognize the academy’s exterior as the CSUN library.

From there, the adventure takes the characters on their first mission together on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“I was a little skeptical of the “Star Trek’ remake before I first saw it,” Ms. O’Hara said. “ It can seem like everything is just a remake these days!

“But I understand why a new generation might want its own reimagining of a story, and to have the opportunity to feel the same way their parents and grandparents felt when they fell in love with originals,” she added. “I hope everyone comes in costume!”

AUG. 18: “GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY”

James Gunn directed Marvel Studios’ 2014 adaptation of the comic book.

‘The film stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Starlord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan of “Doctor Who” fame as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket.

These misfits are the galaxy’s hope against a villain who seeks a powerful orb.

“ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ puts humor front and center, which I love,” Ms. O’Hara said. “And again, great music.”

AUG. 25: “NOPE.”

Horse-wrangling siblings (played by Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) try to get evidence of an UFO in director Jordan Peele’s neo-Western sci-fi film.

“ ‘Nope’ is a little funny, a little scary, and always smart and surprising,” Ms. O’Hara said.

email: dmason@newspress.com