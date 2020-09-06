In every nation state and empire’s history, there are events or movements that change things forever. 9/11 was one of those moments, as was Pearl Harbor.

Fortunately, our nation survived both of these attacks and the subsequent wars. Truth be told, however, both of these events came about by way of an unhealthy dose of denialism on the part of the American people. That is, historians inform us that neither of these events should have come as a surprise. Hence, the one “state” that represents the worst threats against us can be “the state of denial.”

When the jihadists chanted “Death to America” and indicated they would bring their attacks to our soil, why did we not believe they meant what they said? After all, they had been attacking Americans for decades. We found out the hard way that wishful and willful ignorance will not abate threats.

Unfortunately, America has returned to a state of denial as to what is happening today, albeit today’s threat emanates from home-grown revolutionaries in addition to the usual suspects of China, Russia and Iran, not to mention Islamic terrorists.

Truthfully, what is going on in America today is not a protest movement, and further, it truly has little to do with Black Lives. What we are experiencing is nothing less than a violent revolution that aims to overthrow our political, economic, religious and social order.

Hence, their attacks on the White House, our courts, police, businesses and churches. They constantly repeat these goals in their speeches, rallies, and in proposed legislation/manifestos such as The Breathe Act 2020. They mean what they say, and we live in denial to our peril.

The threats to America emanate from self-described anarchists, socialists and globalists. These bedfellows of war should be grouped with China, Iran and Russia. What they all have in common is their desire to foment the demise of America.

They are enemies of everything we value and stand for. That is, America is the free world’s last hope, and we alone stand in the way of their maniacal ambitions.

After Pearl Harbor and 9/11, our country was united in response to these attacks. Today, we could not be more divided. That is, the establishment wings of both parties, along with the radical fringe within the Democratic Party, are sending mixed signals to our enemies abroad and at home. Mixed signals spell weakness and weakness spells disaster.

For its part, the sin of the Republican establishment has to do with its support for globalism and a business-as-usual relationship with China at the expense of the American economy. This is why they have been fighting against President Trump as it relates to his America-first economic policies.

As for the Democratic Party, in addition to completely ignoring the violence in cities across the land, we have Nancy Pelosi’s denouncement of Republicans as “enemies of the state.” Describing anyone in these terms, in a political and historical context, is nothing less than a declaration of war.

Then, we have Joe Biden who says that “China is not our enemy. We want to see China rise.” This, despite the fact that the FBI is opening a new espionage case against China every 10 hours! Furthermore, Joe, try telling that to the people of Hong Kong.

In this present time in America, there are calls to abandon: our Judeo-Christian heritage; Western Civilization; our laws, cultures and institutions; the nuclear family, belief in God, and the concept of unalienable rights and self-evident truth. If that happens, what happens next?

Keep living in denial, America, and you will find out. Civilizations come and go, and it is usually internal rot and acrimony that does them in long before the Huns are at the gate.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and the Host of The Andy Caldwell Show weekdays from 3-5 o.m. on News-Press Radio AM 1290.