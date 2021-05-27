They’re scholars and more

Lucia Alarcon named Jr. Carpinterian of the Year; finalists Laura Flores and Luke Wiliams also honored



At left, Carpinterian of the Year finalist Laura Flores speaks before the crowd. At right, Lucia Alarcon addresses a crowd Monday in Carpinteria, where she was named the Jr. Carpinterian of the Year.

Lucia Alarcon has done everything but sit still in her time at Carpinteria High School.

The graduating senior has been the captain of both the track and field team and the cheerleaders. She has played soccer for four years. And she’s maintained a 4.5 grade point average and taken honors and advanced placement classes.

In addition to all that, she has served as senior class president and vice president of the Celebrating Adversity, Diversity and Education Club.

Now Lucia can add one more credit to her growing list of achievements.

She’s the Jr. Carpinterian of the Year.

Lucia accepted the honor Monday afternoon from the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce near a beach in Carpinteria.

Also honored were Jr. Carpinterian of the Year finalists Laura Flores of Carpinteria High School and Luke Williams of Bishop Diego Garcia High School in Santa Barbara.

From left are 1st District Supervisor Das Williams, finalist Laura Flores, Carpinterian of the Year winner Lucia Alarcon U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, finalist Luke Williams and Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura.

Lucia, Laura and Luke spoke before the crowd Monday on an afternoon when the sunshine matched their smiles.

And they received warm congratulations from U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara; Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura; and someone Lucia has interned for — 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.

As Jr. Carpinterian of the Year, Lucia will receive a $4,000 scholarship. Laura and Luke will each receive $1,500 scholarships. (The scholarship program is open to graduating high school seniors who live in the Carpinteria Valley.)

From left are Joyce Donaldson, COO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce and its Carpinteria liaison; Luke Williams; Lucia Alarcon; Laura Flores; and Kristen Miller, the chamber’s president and CEO.

Monday’s ceremony gave Lucia, Laura and Luke reason to smile, but the accolades aren’t over. The South Coast Chamber will honor them again Oct. 23 during the 63rd Carpinteria Community Awards at Pacific Graduate Institute.

“The Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce began presenting this award to a selected Jr. Carpinterian in 1988, and we are thrilled to continue this long standing tradition with our newly merged Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber,” said Joyce Donaldson, COO and Carpinteria Liaison of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

“The purpose of the award is to honor outstanding seniors for their leadership abilities and special contributions to their school, to Carpinteria and beyond,” Ms. Donaldson said in a statement. “While academic standing is important, community and school involvement are usually the deciding factor.”

Indeed, Monday’s honors came after the three students’ record of excellence inside and outside their classrooms.

In addition to her previously mentioned achievements, Lucia has worked as a student poll worker and is a longtime participant in Girls Inc.’s Eureka! program. She also co-founded Diversity Our Narrative Carpinteria Chapter, an initiative that seeks to add diversity to school curriculum.

And Lucia has done extensive community service and served as assistant coach for the Junior Warriors Cheer Program.

Both Lucia and Laura have taken Santa Barbara City College classes. Like Lucia, Laura has taken honors and advanced placement classes and served as a cheerleader.

And Laura has maintained a 4.5 grade point average and performed more than 200 hours of community service. Like Lucia, she has participated in Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Eureka! program.

Laura has also been the student body vice president at Carpinteria High School and the president of the Celebrating Adversity, Diversity and Education Club. She has been a student poll worker and a California Scholarship Federation member.

Besides all that, Laura won the President’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Like Lucia and Laura, Luke is an outstanding student who has taken honors and advanced placement classes, as well as Santa Barbara City College courses

Luke has a 4.83 grade point average.

He’s also competed in track, been the Most Valuable Player in soccer and served as captain of his tennis team.

Luke also has been an Eagle Scout and an AP Scholar. And he’s a winner of the Congressional Youth Bronze and Silver awards, as well as the President’s Gold Volunteer Service Award.

He’s also a member of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation, as well as head ambassador for Campus Ministry.

Luke has performed more than a thousand hours of community service. He also has served as a National Youth Advisory Junior Board member for Teen Mental Health.

In fact, he wrote a Boy Scout Merit Badge curriculum to further help support teen mental health. The badge is awaiting national adoption.

Like Laura and Lucia, Luke loves to be active and help those around him.

