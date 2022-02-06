THIELMANN, Marion “Marnie”

February 10, 1927 – January 14, 2022

Marnie Thielmann, 94, passed away peacefully at home.

Marnie had one brother and one sister, William Hedrich (deceased) and Bonnie Schultz of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. She was born and raised in Chilton, Wisconsin and graduated from Chilton High School.

She married James Thielmann, from Stockbridge Wisconsin, on September 1, 1949. Thielmann Constructon Company was established in 1963 in Santa Barbara, California. Marnie worked as a bookkeeper until James passed in 1982. She then obtained her contractor’s license to complete the jobs that were unfinished.

Marnie had four children, Jean Salisbury (deceased), Rick (Susie) Thielmann, Alan (Jean) Thielmann and Lori (Jim) Short. She has ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Santa Barbara.