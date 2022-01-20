THIESSEN, Marie Esther

1944 – 2021

Marie Esther Thiessen, Age 77, passed away peacefully December 16, 2021, in her Santa Maria-Orcutt, CA, home, surrounded with love by her husband Alan Thiessen and all of her children, brothers and sisters.

Marie was born June 11th, 1944 in Santa Barbara CA, was the oldest child of Rita and Gilbert Greenwald Sr.

Marie has 10 brothers and sisters. Her sisters are Emma Greenwald-Hernandez, Dolores Greenwald-Barragan, Mary Ann Greenwald-Taylor (Deceased), Simonette Unzueta-Guevara. Her brothers are Gilbert Greenwald (Deceased), Ernie Greenwald, Mark A. Rodriguez, Frank A. Unzueta, James Paul Unzueta (Deceased), and Jimmy Gonzalez (Deceased).

Marie had a full life. Born In Santa Barbara she enjoyed the beach, the mountains, and family barbeques.

She also enjoyed Native American beading, dressing and preparing her children in Regalia for Pow Wows, camping and going to the rivers and swimming holes in Santa Ynez and Porterville, country music, western dancing, musicals, and John Wayne movies, attending her children’s sports and school events. Gardening was one of her favorite hobbies.

She attended Santa Barbara High and Santa Ynez High.

Marie has 8 children who brought her joy and happiness throughout her life. Her children are Antonio Romero, Kimberly Romero-Lopez (Deceased), Jacy Romero, Ramona Romero, Charity Romero, Joaquina Romero, Rita Romero, and Allen Thiessen. numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Services will be held January 22nd at 11:00 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery, 2560 Baseline Ave, Solvang, CA 93463