Third Thursday events free at SB museum

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art, 1130 State St., will celebrate its Third Thursday event from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 with a viewing of the newly-installed iconic portrait bust by artist Awol Erizku, “Nefertiti – Miles Davis (Gold),” over the Visitor Services desk at the State Street entrance.

Included in the free event will be music by DJ Darla Bea from 5 to 7:30 on the Front Terrace; complimentary docent Ten Talks for “Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-Century”; and teaching artist-led art activities in the Family Resource Center from 5 to 7.

A free raffle entry for a chance to win a gift bag of artful treasures from the Museum Store will also be included, and a discounted membership of $55 (33% off $80) will be available during this event only, which allows unlimited annual free admission, invitations to exclusive member events and frequent SBMA news and updates.

— Marilyn McMahon