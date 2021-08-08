This is democracy?

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Mayor Cathy Murillo

Let’s all do a little review.

Hmmm, Cathy Murillo got elected mayor of Santa Barbara with 28.3% of the vote. That means 71% of the voters wanted someone else to be mayor.

Oh, and Ms. Murrillo was by far the largest contributor to Oscar Gutierrez’s election campaign. Ms. Murrillo seems to be taking a little break from being mayor so Councilmember Gutierrez is mayor pro tem. That’s a cozy little deal.

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara resident Thomas Harper questions whether the Santa Barbara City Council is representative of the city’s citizens.

The mayor and mayor’s protege are sharing mayoral duties, and they represent around a third of the Santa Barbara voters.

Am I getting this? Smells a little kind of arcane and fishy to me. Did anyone in the City Council get elected with more than 30% of the vote? That does not sound exactly democratic to me.

How in the world does the Santa Barbara City Council pretend to represent the citizens of Santa Barbara?

Thomas Joseph Harper

Santa Barbara