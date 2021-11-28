This is no dream team

Re: James Buckley’s “Dreaming of a Better Government” (News-Press, Nov. 21):

Really? Let’s disregard for the moment all the ignorance, incompetence and corruption which characterized Trump’s administration and make him unfit to be president again or governor of Florida.

Sarah Palin for secretary of state? She claimed that her qualification to be vice president was the proximity of her state of Alaska to Russia. Ryan Zinke for interior secretary (again)? He was forced to resign in 2019 because of ethical improprieties.

Ron DiSantis and Kristi Noem as the 2024 Republican ticket? Both are vigorous deniers and resisters of recommended scientific COVID policies.

Alan Dershowitz as attorney general? He is credibly accused of involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal with underage girls. Pretty impressive lineup!

Also, Mr. Buckley, why don’t you specify the “trickery” you claim won 81 million votes for Biden in 2020? Perhaps because there is no evidence.

You continue to propagate the “Big Lie” about a stolen 2020 election, but repeating a lie doesn’t make it any more true.



Steve Daniels

Santa Barbara