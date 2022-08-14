This is what happens when  language is misused

I enjoy starting each day at 5 a.m. with a couple cups of coffee and watching the sun peak over the mountains.

During these contemplative moments the other day, I once again thought how perfect everything is. The perfect speed of the Earth’s rotation. The exact distance from the sun. The ideal tilting of the axis. All perfect. From bacteria to human beings. All working in perfect harmony. From plants producing oxygen to oceans generating rain. Everything works perfectly, including the distance of the uncountable number of planets that are in various development stages, and none are close enough to interfere in the natural evolution of each other. How all this came to pass we may likely never know, but that’s OK, we get to enjoy the benefits all this perfection offers us.

What isn’t perfect is language.

Language, of course, is man-made. Its obvious purpose is communication. But like almost everything, language has been abused. Aside from just enjoying conversation and dealing with normal life, language is also used to manipulate, coerce, scare and get into people’s heads. And none of those misuses of language is more evident than those today.

It’s been said, “If you control the language, you control the people,” or something like that. And it’s not just the spoken word. It’s what you see and read. We’ve learned from history how language has been used for evil purposes.

Self-appointed high priests told the uneducated masses if you don’t do this or that, the gods will strike you down. Or, if the gods don’t, the high priests will come up with some phony reason to justify killing you. The best dictators, or rather the worst, such as Hitler manipulated the people of Germany through language and later with terror, though initially he was seen as the second coming. Communist countries have always used language, combined with the written word, to brainwash their people to believe exactly what they want them to know and nothing more. Sound familiar?

Which brings me to our shores. Word manipulation has been going on here since the colonial period. Even back then, newspapers were used to twist the truth or destroy a person because that’s pretty much all there was and people believed it. Not much has changed.

Democrats hold the market on word manipulation, and they are, of course, supported by print and “news” mis-informers.

Never had it become more apparent and volatile when a certain Donald Trump was publicly crucified and vilified for one reason, to prevent him from holding public office. Based on nothing, words were tossed against the wall to see what stuck, and from there it would explode and spew from the lips of every democrat and practically every media outlet. I don’t want to go down the Trump Road again right now though the media, and the left are firing up their hate machines, having anxiety attacks at the prospect Trump may run again.

Back in 2020 we watched with our own eyes how cities were burned to the ground, how people were killed by thugs. And we listened to Democrats and the media tell us, with a straight face, that they were peaceful demonstrations. And that the looting was OK and merely a form of reparations. Huh? Some people believed it.

We were then told with another straight face, by President Joe Biden, that all the ills of America are caused by white supremacists. The real danger America faces are all those white guys with guns, whom we never saw. Those are the ones we should really fear. President Biden swore he was going to go after them. But first he needed to define who they were and where they are.

Just tossing nonsensical words out there is enough for people to cock their heads second guess themselves.

The misuse/abuse of the spoken word has accelerated over the last year so rapidly most people are so gaslighted they have no idea what the truth is anymore.

We were told the high price of gas was caused by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Don’t look over here; it has nothing to do with shutting down oil production in America. Now gas has dropped a little, and we’re being told to shut up and be happy. It’s only $2 or $3 more a gallon than last year. Two years ago, the idea of $5 a gallon (Californians would love that price) would have seemed insane. Now we’re being preached, it’s not that bad. Suck it up. Can I get an amen?

Media morons are using words to say really stupid things. One example is they’re trying to tell us inflation is a white privilege thing. Again, huh? That it’s something only the privileged are focused on. It’s not the economy, stupid, one of the TV smarty-pants “news”casters said. They fail to rummage in the foot locker of their ideology and point out inflation and high gas prices impact the poor the hardest. Again, an abuse of language in hopes enough people will believe that somehow inflation is racist.

Democrats have all but destroyed our country in a very short period, and they could have placed us near the brink of war. We are already in one. We’re just letting the Ukrainians fight it for us, for now.

Democrats are getting desperate. They’re trying to convince us that printing billions more of phony money in the name of reducing inflation and using the fake climate narrative and raising taxes, again, is a good thing. They’re super proud trying to convince us, with word manipulation, that this is what you people really want. More taxes and more debt. Believe us, it will be good for you.

Our natural world is perfect, but our man-made world is a septic tank.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.