This Week in Sports

KENNETH SONG NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Dos Pueblos’ Caitlyn Robinson competes in the girls 100-yard butterfly race, an event she won with the time of 59.71 seconds during the Channel League swimming championships at Dos Pueblos High School on Thursday.
A photo cutout of San Marcos pitcher Allie Frykland looms over the outfield wall as she, foreground, prepares to throw against a Lompoc batter during San Marcos’ 9-8 comeback win against the Braves at home in a Channel League game on Thursday.
San Marcos’ Tiana Monaghan tries to scoop up the ball to tag out Lompoc’s Cheyanne Cordova at third base during the game.
Santa Barbara’s Dane Dawson throws a groundball back to first base in the top of the seventh inning during a 3-2 comeback victory over visiting Santa Ynez during a Channel League game on Wednesday.
Santa Barbara pitcher Juan Perez throws during Wednesday’s game.
