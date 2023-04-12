Thomas Cole runs against Carbajal

Republican candidate stresses freedom and choice

Thomas Cole

Thomas Cole is running against U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, to represent California’s 24th district.

Mr. Cole, who recently ran for the California Republican Party chair and lost, talked to the News-Press about what inspired him to run against Rep. Carbajal.

“My son, Charles Cole, ran for Assembly in 2020; he did pretty well, about 38%. We saw how things were going and we looked into everything,” Mr. Cole said. “We saw what happened when we were working with the Larry Elder campaign. We had ideas that people weren’t using. We actually know better than some bigger campaigners.

“Where the county is headed is not serving anybody except maybe Rep.Carbajal’s elite donors in the South County. But the people running against him are not trying that hard,” the local resident said.

“I voted for Reagan in 1980 the first time I voted. I have lots of experience as a builder and a developer. I have listened to Rush Limbaugh for years.

“Being a Reagan fan is helpful. I don’t think Reagan would get elected today,” he said. “The country is different, California is different and our problems are different.”

Mr. Cole went on to say he’s a fan of politics and has read many political history books. “I have studied every presidential election since the founding. We have been divided since the beginning.

“At this point, we are now a three-party nation,” Mr. Cole said. “What I am thinking is that Republicans in California need to join with independents so we can get back to 50% (of the vote),” said Mr. Cole.

The News-Press asked Mr. Cole, who earned his law degree in 2000 from the Southern California Institute of Law, how his career has prepared him for a seat in Congress.

“As a builder and developer, I see how businesses work and how regulation can kill businesses. There are too many regulations, and we need to roll back regulations. My interest in politics, a great deal of reading, conservative radio and conservative reading has formed my opinions and beliefs.”

Mr. Cole identified three main issues that he felt were the most important: school choice, energy and medical freedom.

“When parents learn what is being taught to their kids, they would be more outraged than what they are now,” said Mr. Cole.

He told the News-Press he favors school vouchers so that parents have a choice about where and how to educate their children.

“Education is about children, not a feathery bed for teachers unions,” said Mr. Cole.

Mr. Cole wrote an article covering education and other topics: “On The Issue of Choice.” You can find it at www.coalition4liberty.com/post/on-the-issue-of-choice.

In the article, Mr. Cole wrote, “School choice means parent involvement and input to curriculum, location and style of education. Today’s left totally rejects these principles of school choice. Instead our leftist school boards, school supervisors, and teachers for the most part, tell us that gender training, porn ed books in schools, anti white racism and critical race theory are what really matter for a decent education.”

On the issue of energy, Mr. Cole said, “Stopping oil drilling and pumping is a huge problem and causes a great loss of jobs. Cheap and plentiful energy is a requirement for businesses and families to thrive and abundant energy is what built our state and nation — cheap, abundant energy.”

Mr. Cole has also commented about medical freedom. “The government has gone too far with pandemic response. Everything was locked down stepping on people’s rights. The government has gone too far. I would have run things differently if I was in Rep. Carbajal’s position,” said Mr. Cole.

According to Mr. Cole’s article “On The Issue Of Choice”: “… when it suited leftist government, and this means county supervisors, government medical officials and government school officials, we were locked down, shut down, closed down, pushed around, gagged and fired. Then forced to take and have our children take an untested solution, while signing away all rights to sue if damages occurred.”

“It all comes back to freedom, medical freedom, educational freedom and letting businesses decided. Let the free market economy run,” said Mr. Cole.

“I am what I am terming a ‘Dobbs Republican.’ Under established privacy doctrine, women cannot be forced to have an abortion any more than the government can prevent an abortion,” Mr. Cole said. “That has always been the taboo for the Republican Party. I think it’s time for Republicans to triangulate and think logically about this. It is a state issue.”

Mr. Cole emphasized his support for the Second Amendment

“I’m a ‘hella Republican.’ The Second Amendment means what it says. You have the right to self-defense inside and outside of your house,” Mr. Cole said.

“I believe the Second Amendment was made for one reason, to protect the first,” he said.

Mr. Cole said the crucial component in slowing down school shootings is improved mental health care. “Looking at the data it’s a very difficult issue.”

The News-Press asked Mr. Cole what he learned from his unsuccessful run for chair of the California Republican Party.

“I had a chance to run, and I decided this would be a good chance to get in front of 900 delegates. I learned that many delegates are not yet interested in moderating on abortion. I did learn that it was not a popular issue.

“I think it is the only issue we can get out of the way so that people can see our good, conservative issues,” Mr. Cole said.

“It’s time to get the Marxists out of government and out of our schools because all of these policies are Marxist policies, and they destroy the family, and the education systems and remove weapons from the hands of regular people who are left defenseless.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com