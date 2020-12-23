THOMAS, Sunni C. Myers

December 3rd, 1935 — November 30th, 2020.

Sunni passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2020. Sunni was born in Ohio to her parents, Frances Benedict Myers and Myron Dale Myers. They subsequently moved to Mercedes, Texas as her father had found work there. Sunni’s father passed away at 36 years old from Tuberculosis which led Frances and Sunni to move to Ontario, California to live with family. Sunni graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, California. She was nicknamed “legs” due to her ballet dancing performances in High School. She was a dancer in all arenas of her life, both literally and metaphorically. Her spirit was always dancing through everything she did.

Sunni was a vibrant beautiful person inside and out bringing joy to so many in her lifetime. She spent decades giving back to her community. She volunteered for Child Help, CALM, The Dream Foundation and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

Sunni loved to design. She was an artist. Her passion was acting and she was in numerous plays presented at several theaters here in Santa Barbara County. She studied interior design and designed many homes that her and her husband bought and subsequently sold in the ’80s and ’90s here in Santa Barbara.

She was passionate about life, independent, confident and traveled to many places in the world. Sunni was also highly social and loved her friends and family, hosting dozens of gatherings a year. She loved the card game of bridge and was actively playing with a local bridge club weekly.

Sunni married Ray Thomas in 1955. They were married for 64 years. They met at the Rainbow Gardens Ballroom in Pomona, California and were married there. Ray’s parents owned the ballroom. Sunni lived a life of adventure with Ray, as he invested in a wide variety of real estate throughout their lives together. She worked and helped him all along the way. After some time, Sunni and Ray with their two children moved to Las Vegas as Ray had bought land in Utah and was developing it to sell to people. In 1974 the family moved to Santa Barbara where they remained for the rest of their lives loving, laughing and enjoying friends, family and life.

Sage Lytle said, “My Nana was someone who cared deeply for all that was in her life. I will especially miss her but I will always treasure the memories we shared, the trips we went on, the late nights playing games, and the theatrical storytelling that would just make us all laugh. She was loved by so many and truly was a brightness that illuminated every bit of our lives. Nana we love you so much and will see you again one day.”

Sunni and Ray had two children Marty Thomas (deceased) and Lisa Thomas. Her husband, Ray Thomas, is also deceased. Sunni is survived by her daughter, Lisa Thomas, her two granddaughters, Sage Lytle and Kaia Macrum, her grandson-in-law, Casey Lytle, her daughter-in-law, Shelise Thomas and her two great-grandchildren, Koen and Ciana Lytle.

Rest in beautiful peace, Mom. I love you.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CALM – (805) 965-2376