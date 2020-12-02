Thomas sworn in to Solvang City Council

SOLVANG — Former Santa Barbara County Sheriff Jim Thomas was officially sworn in to the Solvang City Council on Monday, ending Chris Djernaes term as city councilman.

The Solvang City Council voted 3-1 on a resolution to accept the results of the Nov. 3 election, which showed that 87% of voters were in favor of recalling Mr. Djernaes. City Manager Xenia Bradford announced the results, with 2,878 of the 3,312 votes cast in support of the recall.

Outgoing Councilman Daniel Johnson voted in opposition to the resolution and Mr. Djernaes was absent.

Mr. Thomas received 2,282 votes, defeating candidate Jamie Baker, who received 876 votes.

Mr. Thomas will serve the remaining two years of Mr. Djernaes’ term.

Technically, Mr. Djernaes could run for Solvang City Council again in 2022, Ms. Bradford told the News-Press earlier this month. However, it is unclear whether he will do so.

The petition leading to his recall accused Mr. Djernaes of contempt of the Brown Act; violation of ethics; disrespect of constituents, speakers, voters and current and former City Council members; defamation of organizations and individuals; and harassment of employees of the city of Solvang.

In an interview with the News-Press in June, Mr. Djernaes referred to the residents’ complaints as “specious accusations” and denied proof of any of the allegations.

— Mitchell White