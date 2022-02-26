THOMPSON, Douglas “Doug” Jerry

Doug was born in San Jose, California on February 3, 1958. He went to elementary school in Solvang and graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1976. He then went to Seattle and graduated from the University of Washington. His heart belonged to Santa Barbara, and he could not imagine living anywhere else in the world. Doug was a connoisseur of the city he loved and knew of all the nooks and crannies. He enjoyed daily walks on the beach, swims in the ocean, trips to the Channel Islands scuba diving, and the views of the sun setting over the sea. He loved to travel and met people from all over the world on his trips to Europe, Vietnam, Alaska, South Seas, Australia and South America as well as extensive travel throughout the United States. He was an avid backpacker and skier. He was a voracious reader. He easily made friends but was happy with just his own company. He was not one to follow the crowd, he thought things through and made his own decisions about all things in life.

He was a devoted son and a caring brother. He was a beloved uncle. He was always curious what his loved ones were up to. He will be greatly missed.

Doug left this world on Friday, February 18 after a six-month battle with pancreatic Cancer.

Doug is survived by his father, Jerry Thompson, his brothers David (Lisa) and Dan (Ana) Thompson, his nephews, Lucas and Logan Thompson, and his niece (Goddaughter) Lea Thompson. He is preceded in death by his mother Diane Thompson.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to James “Jim” McCullar for his love and support.

Also, a sincere thank you to the medical staff at the Oncology Department of Cottage Hospital for taking such good care of our Doug in his final days.