THOMPSON, Geraldine

Geraldine “Gerry” Robin (Hewes) Thompson, 94, of 2532 Borton Drive, Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 20, 2021. She was born in Santa Barbara on September 29, 1926. Gerry earned a BA at UCSB, where she met her husband, Charles (Charlie) Thompson. They were married on June 19, 1949 for 53 years until Charlie passed away in 2002. Gerry’s greatest passions were art; genealogy research, traveling, and ballroom dancing. Gerry is survived by 3 children: Charles (Da’oud), Lynda, and Don; 5 grandchildren: Myca, Cheryl, Gary, Amber and Leila; and 2 great-grandchildren: David and Heather.