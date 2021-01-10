THOMPSON, Robert “Bob” Gregg

Robert (Bob) Gregg Thompson, 92, died peacefully at his home on December 27, 2020. Bob was born in Fresno, California on April 20, 1928 to Robert M. and Ruth Gregg Thompson. In 1930, they moved to Santa Barbara where Bob spent most of his life, raised a family and had a long successful career.

Bob attended Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara and graduated high school from Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts. In 1949 he joined the Navel Reserves and was then called up to serve in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war on a mine sweeper in the quartermaster corp.

After the war, Bob continued his education at UCSB, then moved to San Francisco where he graduated from Golden Gate University in 1955 with an accounting degree and passed the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam on his first try.

Bob moved to Los Angeles where he was employed with a national accounting firm until 1957. He then moved his family back to Santa Barbara and opened his own accounting firm. In 1962, he joined the CPA firm of Gunterman, Johnston, Ball and Thompson where he practiced for 37 years.

Bob was active in his community with affiliations in Northside Lions Club, Santa Barbara Mental Health Association, Eucalyptus Hill Improvement Association, Los Fiesteros Dance Club, Cosmopolitan Club, Santa Barbara Foundation and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1958.

An enthusiastic outdoorsman, Bob loved hiking and camping in the Sierras. Yosemite’s Tuolumne Meadows was his favorite place and held many special family memories. Bob was also an avid dancer and enjoyed the dance parties with his wife, Carol. Together, they enjoyed traveling to exotic places like China and Nepal and would never refuse an opportunity for another exciting travel adventure.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Carol Chackel Thompson, his sons; Gregg (Teresa), Ryan (Kim), and Ward (Robin)Thompson, his stepchildren; Robert, Barbara, and David (Connie) Chackel. Additionally, Bob leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by them all.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Yosemite Conservancy or a Charity of your choice.