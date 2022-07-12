‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ conquers the box office

Natalie Portman, who has lived in Montecito, proved she’s as mighty as Thor in a blockbuster that topped last weekend’s box office.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” in which Ms. Portman’s character Dr. Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor, opened with a thundering $143 million. Chris Hemsworth returns as the original Thor in a Marvel Studios movie that blends comedy, drama, action and romance.

With the success of “Thor,” “Minions; The Rise of Gru” fell to second place with $45.6 million.

Placing No. 3 in the box office “Top Gun: Maverick,” with $15.5 million.

In fourth place was “Elvis” with $11 million.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” was fifth with $8.5 million.

The horror thriller “The Black Phone” grossed $7.66 million for sixth place.

Placing seventh was “Lightyear,” with Chris Evans as the voice of the popular Space Ranger. The animated adventure grossed $2.9 million.

Climbing up to eighth place was “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” about a one-inch shell who suddenly gains fans. The film grossed $340,000.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was in ninth place with $262,000.

“Mr. Malcolm’s List,” based on the book about Jeremy Malcolm’s pursuit for the right wife, ended up in 10th place with $245,416.

