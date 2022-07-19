‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ remains in its box office throne

MARVEL STUDIOS

“Thor: Love and Thunder” remained at the top of the box office.



Thor is still worthy!

The superhero (Chris Hemsworth) and the equally worthy new hero Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) proved lightning can strike twice in the same place. For the second weekend in a row, “Thor: Love and Thunder” topped the box office, grossing $46 million.

But Minions are also worthy. “Minions: The Rise of Gru” stayed in second place with $26 million, which could buy something Minions love: a lot of bananas.

Opening in third place was the movie based on a bestseller, “Where the Crawdads Sing.” It grossed $17 million.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying high. It placed fourth last weekend with $12 million.

In fifth place was “Elvis” with $7.6 million.

The animated feature “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” about an underdog trying to become a samurai to protect some cats, opened in sixth place with $6.25 million. By the way, the voice talent includes Samuel L. Jackson, Mel Brooks, Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais and Mr. Sulu himself from “Star Trek,” George Takei.

The horror movie “The Black Phone” placed seventh with $5.31 million.

Don’t tell the T-rex, but “Jurassic World: Dominion” fell to eighth place from the previous weekend’s fifth place with $4.95 million.

Opening in ninth place was “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” with $1.9 million.

And “Lightyear” landed in 10th place with $1.3 million.

email: dmason@newspress.com