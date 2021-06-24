THORNTON, Sally Kay

May 25, 1939 – May 25, 2021

Sally Kay Thornton died peacefully in her sleep May 25th on her 82nd birthday in Jacksonville, FL. Born in 1939 in Appleton, Missouri, she was raised in Raytown MO. She is predeceased by her parents, Allen & Kathryn Jackson and brother, Richard Jackson and ex-husband, David Lee Thornton (Santa Barbara, CA). Living relatives include her sister, Sharon Ensminger of Kansas City, MO; her 4 children: Kris Kelly (St. Augustine, FL), Sharlyn Vande Beek (Studio City, CA), David Thornton (Nashville, TN), Jodie Belz (Studio City, CA) and six grandchildren: Kyle, Micah, Jack, Allie, Brenden & Rachel.

In 1959, She met and married, David Thornton. She supported him through dental school and later in his practice. In ’67-’69 they were stationed at Anderson Air Force base in Guam. In 1970 they moved to Goleta, CA where Sally worked as his receptionist & bookkeeper in his dental practice for many years. For 10 years she faithfully served as choir director at El Camino Orthodox Presbyterian Church and made many life-long friends. She went on to attend and sing in First Pres. S.B. and El Montecito Pres. choirs, along with the Santa Barbara Choral Society. For a few years she was the Activities Director at Samarkand Retirement Community.

In 1991, at age 52 she became a flight attendant for American Airlines. She retired from American Airlines in 2008 and enjoyed her life in Granbury, TX. In 2018 she relocated to Westminster Woods on Julington Creek in Jacksonville, FL.

A memorial service will be held at Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sat. June 26th at 3pm and she will be interred at the Santa Barbara Cemetery at a later date





