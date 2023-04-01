THORNTON, Shirley A.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley A. Thornton on March 19, 2023, at the age of 85. Shirley was born on December 7, 1937, in Santa Barbara, CA and was a lifelong resident of Montecito. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Shirley was a proud graduate of Santa Barbara High School, and her school spirit never waned. She was a dedicated member of the alumni association and always enjoyed planning events and reconnecting with her former classmates.

Before retirement, Shirley worked at the GTE phone company for 30 years. She loved her job and the people she worked with. She was known for her strong work ethic and her willingness to lend a helping hand.

Outside of work, Shirley had many passions. She loved to garden and spent countless hours tending to her beautiful flowers and plants. She also enjoyed taking walks with her friends around her neighborhood, where she was known for her warm smile and friendly demeanor. Shirley was an avid reader and loved nothing more than getting lost in a good book. She was also a true cat lover and always had a feline companion by her side.

Shirley is survived by her devoted daughter Sherri Favela, her son Anthony Thornton, her sister Marylou Armstrong, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her mother Mary Baratto, father Frank Acquistapace, and younger brother Ronald Acquistapace.

Shirley will be remembered for her kind heart, generosity, and her unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date, and her family requests that any donations in her memory be made to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.