Thousand Oaks exhibit features Santa Barbara artist

“Common Ground: Artists Reimagining Community” opened Feb. 17 in the William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art at California Lutheran University and will remain on display through April 8. Featured artists include Jane Callister and Lucas Murgida of Santa Barbara.

“The in-person exhibit is a combination of works by established, internationally exhibited artists with incredible rising stars fresh out of graduate and undergraduate programs or just starting their careers,” said Rachel Schmid, curator of collections and exhibitions. “It’s this wonderful visual network where artists bolstered each other and invited their community, and you can see branches out to Akron, Ohio, and Atlanta, Georgia, where our roots stretch further than our geographic footprint.”

The works included in “Common Ground” — experimental film, music, comics, paintings, photography, graphic novels and more — question the concept of community.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit RollandGallery.CalLutheran.edu, email rtschmid@callutheran.edu or call 805-493-3697.

— Katherine Zehnder