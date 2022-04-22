Thousands expected for return of Earth Day festival

The community will gather in person for the first time since 2019 to celebrate Earth Day.

The Community Environmental Council is hosting the free one-day event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, in and around the Arlington Theatre. 1317 State St., Santa Barbara.

An evening concert, a separate ticketed event, will begin at 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release, Earth Day 2022 will highlight the critical role CEC has played across the region for more than 50 years, shining a light on details such as the individual action needed to address climate change.

Key to this is the annual Climate Leadership Summit, which starts at 3 p.m. The summit will feature actions that organizations and individuals are undertaking throughout the region. Eric Cardenas, CEO of LOACOM, will act as the program’s emcee and is co-facilitating the event with Sigrid Wright, the CEC’s CEO.

The community is encouraged to ride and bike to the event, as well as bring reusable water bottles as water stations will be provided.

Here’s the schedule.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Outside the Arlington Theatre, there will be interactive table displays presented by more than 30 organizations and businesses. Spanish speaking table hosts will be identified with ‘Hablo Español’ buttons. In addition, several elected officials will be speaking with constituents at one of the tables. They will vary from U.S. Rep.Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, to Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

The annual Green Car Show will feature electric vehicles and will feature a Ride & Drive event, where members of the public can get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle or e-bike.

Inside the Arlington Theatre, the festival will begin at 10 a.m. with welcoming remarks by Mr. Cardenas, CEO of LOACOM.

After that, the schedule will include:

10:15 a.m.: Chumash Blessing by Art Cisneros.

10:45 a.m.: Community Environmental Council’s Reverse, Repair, Protect mission presented by Ms. Wright and Michael Chiacos, CEC policy director.

11:45 a.m. Short films will vary from “Environmental Regeneration: Cows Rebuilding Soil at Las Cumbres Ranch” to “50 Years of National Marine Sanctuaries.”

12:45 p.m.: Eat Less Water Challenge will be presented by Florencia Ramirez, Oxnard-based environmental activist, chef and previous Earth Day Environmental Hero.

1 p.m.: “Culture & Climate” will feature Wildling Museum Poetry Contest Winners reading their poems. Santa Barbara Channelkeeper will announce student art show winners. The Environmental Alliance of Santa Barbara County Museums will discuss its collaborative efforts to present climate-focused exhibits in 2022. And the second annual Earth Day Mural will be revealed.

2 p.m.: “Recycled Fashion Show: Fashion Forward, Runway Rewind.”

2:30 p.m.: CEC’s annual Environmental Hero Awards ceremony will be emceed by Rep. Carbajal. The ceremony will honor Montecito rock singer and music mentor Kenny Loggins and graduates of the first three cohorts of CEC’s UC Climate Stewards Program. In addition, Rep. Carbajal will present Sigrid Wright with the 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year Award.

3 p.m.: Annual Climate Leadership Summit.

7:30 p.m.: Earth Day Evening Concert.

This ticketed event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with all songs performed from the year 1972. Performers include local favorites Jackson Gillies Trio, Alastair Greene, Lois Mahalia and No Simple Highway. KTYD DJ and ESPN X Games announcer Brad Jay is the evening’s emcee.

Tickets are $25 for students and $35 for general admission (includes all venue and platform fees). To purchase, go to www.sbearthday.org/concert.

