Three county schools honored for exemplary arts education

Three Santa Barbara County schools have been selected for the 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award by the California Department of Education.

They are Cold Spring School in the Cold Spring School District in Montecito, Franklin Elementary School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy in the Lompoc Unified School District.

Awardees will hold the title for three years.

“We are grateful to these schools for demonstrating a strong commitment to quality arts education for all students and for promoting social-emotional well-being and increased academic performance through arts education,” said Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools. “Imagination, wonder and creativity are essential in our schools, and arts education provides a way for students to dream, aspire and achieve.”

The Exemplary Arts Education Award recognizes schools that offer at least three arts disciplines (dance, media arts, music, theater and/or visual arts) during the regular school day, while also ensuring that arts instruction is accessible to all student populations.

Awarded schools become model arts programs for the California Department of Education.

A celebration will take place in February at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim.

