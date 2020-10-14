Three injured in traffic collision

COURTESY PHOTO

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Foxen Canyon Road near Sisquoc.

SISQUOC — Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Foxen Canyon Road near Sisquoc, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 6:10 a.m. Fire and medics arrived on scene and located both involved vehicles, which sustained significant damage in the collision. The patients were transported to a local hospital for treatment, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The collision caused significant traffic delays for a time.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

— Mitchell White