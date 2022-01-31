Three members join CALM board





From left, Glenn Morris, Janis Salin and Zohar Ziv

The CALM board recently welcomed new members Glenn Morris, Janis Salin and Zohar Ziv.

All three will be part of CALM’s mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County.

“We are honored to have Glenn, Janis, and Zohar join our Board of Trustees,” said Alana Walczak, CALM’s president and CEO. “Each brings a diverse set of skills and expertise to the group, and all are passionate, thoughtful ambassadors to CALM’s mission. I am excited to lead and learn alongside them,”

In addition to serving on the CALM board, Mr. Morris is the president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. He has nearly three decades of experience and leadership in his passions for community, organizational excellence and the power of collaboration.

Mr. Morris previously served as the president and CEO for the Visalia Chamber of Commerce. He has been involved in several local and national organizations including Serve Santa Maria and the Tri-County Chamber Alliance. He also has experience leading nonprofits in California, Utah and Nevada.

Ms. Salin is a retired corporate attorney who served as the senior vice president and general counsel of Tetra Tech, Inc. after leaving private practice.

In addition to her new role with CALM, she serves on the boards of the Carpinteria Children’s Project, the Tribal Trust Foundation and Prepare Kids for Life. She is also a member of the CALM Auxiliary Executive Committee and recently co-founded Friends of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. She earned both her bachelor’s and law degrees from UCLA.

Mr. Ziv is an active director, investor and adviser with more than 30 years of executive management experience in a diverse set of business environments.

Mr. Ziv is the co-founder on the board of Dash Brands and serves as director of Shoes for Crews, and an advisor to Toad&Co. He is an angel investor with the Santa Barbara Angel Alliance, a trustee of the Santa Barbara Foundation Board, and is on the foundation board of Cal State Channel Islands and a member of the finance committee of Santa Barbara City College.

He previously served until 2015 as the chief operating officer of Deckers Outdoor Corp., where he participated in managing the company’s growth from $250 million to $1.8 billion in nine years.

Mr. Ziv received his bachelor’s in accounting from Cal State Northridge and his master’s in international management from the American Graduate School of International Management (Thunderbird). He is also an inactive certified public accountant.

Mr. Ziv was born and raised in Israel where he resided until he was 22. After residing briefly in Asia, he moved to America and currently resides in Santa Barbara with his wife.

