Three people join maritime museum board

Don Barthelmess COURTESY PHOTOS

Tom Elliott

Chad Makel

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has announced the addition of three board members.

Don Barthelmess, Tom Elliott, and Chad Makela join new Board President Chuck Wilson on the 21-member board of directors.

“We are excited to have Tom and Chad join our board and to have Don return,” said SBMM Executive Director Greg Gorga. “They each bring unique skills and experience that will greatly benefit SBMM.”

All three new board members join with considerable previous maritime experience.

Mr. Barthelmess has been involved in the marine technology industry for more than 45 years.

Mr. Elliot has been involved at the SBMM since 2012.

Mr. Makela has a lifetime of experience in lifeguarding, competitive swimming, paddling, and surfing.

Mr. Wilson’s parents were founding donors of the museum in 2000.

For more information visit sbmm.org.

— Liam Hibbert