Three Vaqueros make regionals after golf finals

SOLVANG – The Santa Barbara City College men’s golf team took a fifth-place finish at the Western State Conference Championships on Monday, posting a team score of 773 (389/384) over two rounds and 36 holes at Alisal River Golf Course in Solvang.

The Vaqueros were led once again by Gabe Marmon, who shot a 78-71, carding the highest second round score among all 48 golfers in competition. Marmon became SBCC’s lone representative on the 2022 All-WSC team, heading into regionals with the 11th-highest average adjusted score in the conference of 76.89.

Finley Judge finished just three strokes behind Marmon with a 152 (78/74) on the day. Ryan Gay (76/80) and Coleman Mortensen (78/78) were tied for the third-best mark on the team, both posting a 156. Caleb Rodriguez shot a 160 (79/81) and Cameron Whicker a 179 (81/98) to round out the SBCC lineup.

SBCC ended up fourth in the final conference standings with a total of 41 points. Canyons (74), Ventura (64) and Glendale (49) qualified for So Cal Regionals as the top-three teams in the standings, while Citrus took the fourth and final spot following a strong showing at the WSC Championships.

Joining Marmon as individuals for the SoCal Championships on May 9 at Olivas Golf Course in Ventura will be Ryan Gay and Caleb Rodriguez. Gay (12th) and Rodriguez (13th) finished right behind Marmon in the conference standings with adjusted average scores of 77.00 and 77.11, respectively.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

