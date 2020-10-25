Three vying for Cold Spring school board

Two spots are open on the Cold Spring School District board, and no incumbents will be seeking reelection.

Two write-in candidates have joined the race, which features three candidates.

GABRIELLE HAAS

Gabrielle Haas is a parent of two Cold Spring students and enjoys volunteering for field trips and parent club activities. She took the lead role planning the Cold Spring fall festival last year.

She has been a regular attendee at board meetings for the last six years.

“If elected to the board my mission is to work with all school and community stakeholders to constantly achieve a well-rounded, secure, and quality educational program that supports academic achievement, health and development, responsibility for doing the right thing and best prepare our kids for the future,” she said in a principal’s update.

TREVOR PATTISON

Trevor Pattison is co-president of the Cold Spring School Foundation and an active Parent Club member.

“I will be a strong fiscal steward, working to ensure Cold Spring remains a point of pride for our community by maximizing the value of every dollar the community entrusts to the District, and I will strive to be accessible and maintain an inclusive approach to governing,” he said.

JORDAN QUIVEY

Jordan Quivey also has kids in the school and owns OSI Global IT, a Santa Barbara tech company. He believes his work ethic sets him apart.

“I believe a good school board does not run the public schools, it ensures that they are run well,” he said.

The three candidates on the ballot support Measure L, a Nov. 3 bond measure.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com