Three Warriors named to All-GSAC team

Westmont’s Stefanie Berberabe, Sydney Brown and Laila Saenz have been named to the 2022-23 All-Golden State Athletic Conference in recognition of their accomplishments this year.

“These three Warriors are absolutely deserving of making this all-conference team,” said Westmont’s head coach Kirsten Moore. “They, along with their teammates, have helped us win our fourth straight conference championship. They have all had huge roles to play in making that happen.”

This marks the fourth time that Berberabe has been named to the All-GSAC Team. The Warriors’ career point’s leader at 1,658, Berberabe ranks second in career assists (581) and in career steals (316).

“Stefanie, I think, is the best player in the country,” assessed Moore. “She has been honored as that in the past and has only gotten better. She is the most humble, unselfish superstar I have ever been around. She had to change roles this season, which meant she was facilitating our offense after graduating a first-team All-American last year in Iyree Jarrett. Her points per game may have been down a couple, but she is contributing to almost 30 points per game between her assists and her points. She makes everyone around her better.

“She is unbelievable on the defensive end of the floor as well,” continued Moore. “She changes the game with the tenacity she plays with. She leads the league in steals and also gets it done on the boards. She is the only one in our conference to get a triple-double this year and she had three. In our closing game of the regular season to clinch the championship outright, she had a triple-double with zero turnovers. The efficiency is off the charts in everything that she does. She shoots 49% from the floor and leads the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 4.3”

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to coach her and her teammates are grateful to have the opportunity to play with her. She has led us to unbelievable success over her career at Westmont

Brown leads the Warriors in rebounding with 193 (7.7 per game) and tallied five double-doubles on the season.

“Syd has been a leader in so many ways that don’t show on the stat sheet,” noted Moore. “She does so many little things keeping our team on track and leading in so many ways off the court in how we do things and how we prepare.

“On the court, she has found another level in her relentless pursuit of the boards. In this championship-clinching weekend, in which we needed two wins, she had 35 rebounds in the two games. She has led the way for us in a category that was absolutely essential in us winning the regular season, and that was our rebounding margin.

“We finished first in the GSAC in rebounding margin (+13.6) and third in the NAIA. She has been such a leader in this area that has been very important to our success.

“Her experience in so many big moments has come through for us as well. She plays with a high IQ, knows what we do, when we do it, and how we do things. I am very proud of the year she has had and the leadership she has shown.”

Saenz has been named to the All-GSAC team for the second year in a row.

“Laila continues to be an absolute sharpshooter from the perimeter,” said Moore. “Watching her shoot is a thing of beauty for those who know the game of basketball. Having been a shooter myself, I wish my shot was as pure as hers.

“She led the league in 3-point percentage at over 41%. Not only did she shoot a high percentage in general, but she also hit a number of big, important, timely shots for us. That clutch play and competitiveness when we have needed it the most has been a huge asset for us on the perimeter.”

The Warriors begin play in the GSAC Tournament on Friday with a semifinal match-up against the winner between Hope International and The Master’s. The tournament will be held at Menlo in Atherton.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com