Three women to preside as Danish Maids at Solvang festival

Following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother, Aleena Madrid has been named the 2022 Danish Maid in Solvang.

Ms. Madrid will preside over this year’s 85th Solvang Danish Days, set for Sept. 16-18, along with the 2020 and 2021 Danish maids, Isabella Lopez and Kayla Bandel.

Ms. Madrid is the first third-generation Danish Maid. Her mother, Ashlee Madrid, was the Danish Maid in 1999, and her grandmother, Glenda Jaeger Madrid, had that honor in 1971.

Glenda was born to Danish parents, Marie and Johannes Jaeger.

The Jaeger family has assisted with Solvang Danish Days for the past five generations, from folk dancing and baking, to 20 years of making the volunteer luncheon.

Marie, by the way, recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

— Dave Mason