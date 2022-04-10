THROCKMORTON, Emily Louise

b. 4 Aug 1977; d. 31 March 2022

Emily Louise Throckmorton, an artist, fashion designer and entrepreneur who defined herself as “Mommy to the best human being I’ve ever met, died unexpectedly of heart failure on March 31, 2022. She was 44.

Emily grew up in Leawood, Kan., a suburb of Kansas City, where she excelled in everything from the broad jump to her award-winning arts and crafts. She graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie Village, Kan., in 1995 and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from the University of Kansas at Lawrence in 2000.

As a footwear designer for the Bally fashion house in Switzerland, she traveled around the world, and later joined Deckers Outdoors Corp. in Santa Barbara, Calif., where she designed an UGG boot that was cited by Oprah Winfrey as a must-have holiday item. Emily started several businesses in Santa Barbara, including as a personal chef, a jewelry designer, and as a special events hair and makeup artist.

She ran marathons, composed piano ditties and created works of art on the canvas, in the garden and in the kitchen. She was happily independent, fiercely loyal and could do hilariously accurate impressions Ð but only of people whom she knew would appreciate the joke.

Emily’s 9-year-old son, Zack, was the most important person in her life. She adored him and spoke frequently about how proud she was of his kindness and many talents. Emily was a devoted daughter, sister and friend and would travel anywhere to be with those she loved, including to her family’s cottage on Lake Michigan, around the Caribbean, and to see relatives in Portland, Ore., and Washington D.C.

Emily is survived by her son, Zackary Daniel Kvancz of Santa Barbara, Calif.; her parents, Dan and Debby Throckmorton of Leawood, Kan.; her brother James Throckmorton, sister-in-law Meghan Throckmorton and niece Eloise Throckmorton, of Kansas City, Mo.; former husbands Alex Mentha and Scott Kvancz; several aunts and uncles, and scads of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, E. Lee and Mary Throckmorton, and Phil Evans and Louise Alexander.

Details for a memorial service in Kansas City will be announced at a future date.

She was deeply loved and will be missed every day.