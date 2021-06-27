‘Through Our Eyes’ in Ventura

Vita Art Center presents 100 self-portraits of youth ages 6-18

ART BY MAE STEPAN

Mae Stephan’s art shows a youth with a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic. Youths ages 6-18 were encouraged to express themselves in making masks during free workshops that evolved into “Through Our Eyes,” an exhibit of 100 self-portraits at the Vita Art Center in Ventura.

Young artists are expressing their views of COVID-19 in one of the exhibits at the Vita Art Center in Ventura.

“Through Our Eyes” features 100 self-portraits of Ventura youth, each wearing a mask. The exhibit runs through July 31 at the gallery, 28 W. Main St.

Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays. You can also go to the gallery on weekdays if you make a reservation; call 805-644-9214.

The exhibit evolved from free art workshops, during which professional artists guided youths ages 6-18. “The students were encouraged to create a face mask as a form of self-expression that communicates the unique feeling they’ve experienced during the pandemic,” according to a news release.

Another exhibit at the Vita Art Center is called “Elegies” and features paintings, drawings and tapestries by John Nava and David Kassan.

“These artists are holding the world to account,” according to the news release.

“Both by the monumental scale of the tapestries and their exceptional technical prowess, Nava and Kassan command attention to their subject matter, whether it be images of people who died while suffering hardships nobody should ever suffer or in the case of Kassan, adults who once suffered monstrous hardships yet lived to tell their story; a story held in their bodily stance, a story that speaks of both defiance and dignity.”

The exhibit runs through Aug. 14.

For more information, go to vitaartcenter.com.

