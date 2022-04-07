Thunderstorms, tornadoes continue in Southeast

A string of deadly storms and tornadoes have swept the Southeast, particularly in South Carolina, this week.

And more severe thunderstorms that could bring damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes were expected across the Southeast region and southern Appalachians Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Wednesday evening, nearly 41 million people in the Southeast were at risk of marginal to enhanced storms, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina remained at a level three out of five for enhanced risk.

Tornado watches were already issued for large swatches of Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday evening as well as part of Tennessee.

A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Cordele, Ga., Wednesday afternoon.

At least two people have been killed this week, one in Texas and another in Georgia, due to the severe weather this week, according to CNN.

