Thurlow joins foundation board

COURTESY PHOTO

George Thurlow

SANTA BARBARA — Local philanthropist George Thurlow has joined the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara board.

Mr. Thurlow is a graduate of UCSB who returned to his alma mater in 2006 to serve as assistant vice chancellor for alumni affairs.

A journalist for 20 years, Mr. Thurlow has been published in the Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee, Time Magazine, the San Francisco Examiner and more. He is a former publisher of the Santa Barbara Independent.

He advised students at California State University in Chico as a professional in residence for three years.

He is a former president of the California Society of Newspaper Editors and currently consults for the Colorado Newspaper Group. He is helping the Maui Times relaunch its paper.

“George has strong ties to the local nonprofit community, and will undoubtedly be an asset to our organization,” Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Barbara Robertson said in a news release.

Mr. Thurlow has served on the boards of local nonprofits, including the Santa Barbara Foundation, the Fund for Santa Barbara, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Partners in Education.

— Annelise Hanshaw