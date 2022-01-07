Home Life Tickets go on sale for Billy Strings concerts
Life

Tickets go on sale for Billy Strings concerts

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
COURTESY PHOTO
Billy Strings will perform in April at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Bowl box office will open this morning for the “public on-sale” of tickets for Grammy-winning singer Billy Strings’ April 9 and 10 concerts. 

You can buy the tickets in person starting at 8 at the bowl’s box office, 1122 N. Milpas St. The ticket limit is four per household.

For more information, go to sbbowl.com, where a pre-sale took place Thursday.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is still required of everyone attending concerts at the bowl. 

— Dave Mason

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More