Tickets go on sale for Billy Strings concerts

COURTESY PHOTO

Billy Strings will perform in April at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Bowl box office will open this morning for the “public on-sale” of tickets for Grammy-winning singer Billy Strings’ April 9 and 10 concerts.

You can buy the tickets in person starting at 8 at the bowl’s box office, 1122 N. Milpas St. The ticket limit is four per household.

For more information, go to sbbowl.com, where a pre-sale took place Thursday.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is still required of everyone attending concerts at the bowl.

— Dave Mason