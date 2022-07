COURTESY PHOTO

Country vocalist Charley Crockett will perform in October in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Tickets will go on sale at 10 this morning for the Charley Crockett concert, set for 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St.

The country singer’s program is being presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

To purchase tickets, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Dave Mason