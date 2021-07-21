Tickets on sale for Open Studios Tour

COURTESY IMAGES

Ceramicist Lisa Crane is among the featured artists in this year’s Santa Barbara Studio Tour.

SANTA BARBARA — Tickets to the 20th annual Santa Barbara Studio Artists’ Open Studios Tour are now available at www.santabarbarastudioartists.com.

The three-day tour will kick off with a free, opening night reception 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.

Then the studios will be open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sept. 4-5 and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sept. 6.



At left, the tour’s featured artists also include Rick Garcia, who painted “Aloes in Wonderland.” At right, assemblages artist Susan Tribbles is among the tour’s featured artists.

Tickets are $25 and can now be purchased at www.santabarbarastudioartists.com. Children 25 and younger will be admitted free.

Proceeds will benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Tickets, tour maps, and a preview of the tour will also be available at the Community Arts Workshop throughout Labor Day weekend.

This year’s tour includes access to the studios of 28 renowned artists working in oils, watercolors, acrylics, clay, encaustics, assemblages and more, according to a news release.

Featured artists include Pamela Benham, abstract paintings (www.pamelabenham.com); Lisa Crane, ceramics (www.lisacrane.net); Karen Fedderson, California landscape paintings (www.fedderson-fineart.com); Rick Garcia, landscape and botanical paintings (www.garciaarts.com); Pamela Larsson-Toscher, surreal and dreamscape paintings (www.santabarbarastudioartists.com/pamela-larsson-toscher); and Susan Tibbles, assemblages, encaustics, and oils (www.susantibbles.com).

Participating artists also includes Danuta Bennett, Wendy Brewer, Benjamin Brode, Kris Buck, Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, Cheryl Doty, Angela Ferraro, Peggy Ferris, Peggy Fletcher, Rosemarie Gebhart, Kevin Gleason, Ruth Ellen Hoag, Jane Hurd, Cynthia Martin, Karen McLean-McGaw, Marilyn McRae, Kimberly Pratt, Rob Robinson, Francis Scorzelli, Kerrie Smith, Susan Tortorici and Dorene White.

For more information, call 805-280-9178 or visit www.santabarbarastudioartists.com.

— Dave Mason