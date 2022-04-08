Tickets on sale for Sarah McLachlan concert

COURTESY PHOTO

Sarah McLachlan



SANTA BARBARA — Tickets are going on sale today at axs.com for Sarah McLachlan’s June 16 concert at The Arlington Theatre.

The Grammy-winning singer has sold more than 40 million albums around the world and has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Her songs have varied from “Angel” to “Building A Mystery,” “Fallen,” “I Will Remember You,” “Adia,” “Sweet Surrender,” “World On Fire” and “Possession.”

In addition to her own music, Ms. McLachlan has founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and brought over two million people together during its three-year run. Lilith Fair raised more than $7 million for local and national charities and helped to launch many performers’ careers, according to a news release.

Following Lilith Fair, Sarah was awarded the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Visionary Award for furthering the careers of women in music. She is an Officer of the Order of Canada, was appointed to the Order of British Columbia and is the recipient of the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards for Lifetime Achievement.

﻿In 2002 she founded The Sarah McLachlan Foundation, which funds the nonprofit Sarah McLachlan School of Music. The program provides music education and mentorship free to children and youth facing various barriers to access.

One dollar of every ticket for the June 16 concert will be donated to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music.

— Dave Mason