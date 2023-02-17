Tickets  on sale for ‘The Book of Mormon’

SANTA BARBARA — Tickets for “The Book of Mormon” will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Tony-winning musical will be performed at 8 p.m. May 20 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 21 at The Granada, 1214 State St., as part of the Broadway in Santa Barbara Series.

To purchase tickets for the American Theatre Guild production, go to broadwaysantabarbara.com, granadaSB.org or call 805-899-2222. Group ticket savings for 10 or more people are available by contacting at groups@atguild.org.

“The Book of Mormon” features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times.

In London, the West End production opened in February 2013, breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history.

— Dave Mason