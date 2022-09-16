Tickets on sale for UCSB basketball

Tickets have gone on sale for UCSB men’s and women’s basketball games.

The men’s basketball team has a 14-game home schedule, where season ticket holders will get to watch all of the action in non-conference and Big West play. The Thunderdome will light up as fans watch Andre Kelly, Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell and the rest of the Gauchos take to the court against Cal Poly, Hawaii and Long Beach State.

On the women’s side, there are a number of exciting matchups and themed nights this season in the Thunderdome. The Gauchos’ home opener with Pepperdine on Nov. 10 marks Fansgiving, where fans donate a non-perishable food item to get into the game for free.

Then UCLA comes to town on Dec. 3 for UCSB’s Whiteout Game. The Stanislaus State game on Dec. 15 marks the annual Toy Drive.

For the first time, UCSB will be hosting an MLK Day game as the team takes on UC Irvine. Another game to put on the calendar is the Gauchos’ annual Pink Game with UC Riverside on Feb. 18.

All of the ticket information with pricing is available at ucsbgauchos.com or by calling 805-893-8272. Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

— Kristen Keller

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

