Tiers for fears

Gov. Gavin Newsom

California continues to lead the nation from behind as it pertains to our emerging from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdown tiers.

We are one of the last states in the union to open back up our society and economy, notwithstanding Gov. Newsom’s order to keep wearing masks if you are not fully vaccinated.

Personally, I determined that I didn’t want to die from COVID-19 nor would I live for it. Hence, I carried some hand sanitizer in my pocket, wore a mask when I had to, and tried to enjoy life as much as our government would allow. I can’t say the same for many of my fellow citizens. They were, and still are, literally scared to death by this ordeal, and accordingly, at a minimum, they lost a year of their lives.

What bothers me most about this entire crisis is that it revealed a deeper crisis of the American psyche, body politic, soul and spirit of our country.

Never before in my life have I seen so many people so willingly sacrifice their freedoms for an illusion of security. Never before have I witnessed a similarly successful mass propaganda campaign that served to cancel the voices of the most trusted names in medical research so effectively.

Yes, the virus was real, but, no, the government could not keep us safe by way of a half-witted shutdown of our country. Moreover, the scientists of renown who spoke of data holes in the infection rates — not to mention, the exaggerated death counts — were canceled.

Was the virus real? Absolutely. Do masks work? Only the N95 version.

Did social distancing work? No, because nobody could effectively practice, nor would they practice, the same at home. Did government officials exaggerate the number of deaths from COVID and what constituted a COVID case? Of course, they did.

Everyone who died with COVID, even those in hospice from an existing precondition that had nothing to do with COVID, were deemed to have died from COVID.

People with no symptoms of COVID were diagnosed as being infected if they had a trace of viral residue detected by a PCR test that was never that accurate in the first place.

Did our government here in America, for the first time ever, ban several different treatment protocols, such as Ivermectin, that proved useful throughout the rest of the world? Surely the government did.

Do we continue to live in complete denial of the reality of herd immunity that would inform us that we don’t need to keep wearing masks because the virus has run its course? Certainly. Are officials continually pushing an experimental vaccine on age cohorts who were never threatened by the virus in the first place? That is affirmative.

Having said all that, what worries me the most about all this is that Americans were all too willing to chuck their constitutional rights for a sense of security that was nothing less than illusionary. States that reopened long before California did, namely Florida and Texas, fared the same if not better than we did.

How could that be if we were all relying on “science”?

Moreover, the illusion of security we embraced was not limited to health, but also to our finances. By virtue of the shutdown, businesses large and small, as well as every resident, were forced to become dependent on government largess to see us through this crisis.

The left in America is completely thrilled that they were able to successfully test the implementation of a universal basic income on an unsuspecting public, despite the fact that this move has created unmanageable debt while helping to unleash monstrous inflation rates — the likes of which we have not seen in decades.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.