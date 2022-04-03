TIGHE, Roberta Ann

Roberta Ann Tighe, 85 years, passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family on March 8, 2022. She is survived by her three children, Theresa Embry, Michael Tighe, Tracey Tighe, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Roberta is also survived by two brothers, Delano “Skip” Bond and his wife Lynn; Doug Bond and his wife Adele. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 8 at 1:30 PM at the Goleta Cemetery. A joyful celebration of her life will be at Mulligan’s CafŽ for family and close friends.