Tim Scott files paperwork for presidential campaign

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., filed the paperwork Friday to run for president.

The Federal Elections Commission website showed Sen. Scott’s filing Friday, putting him in an increasingly crowded Republican primary race led by former President Donald Trump.

According to polling released earlier this week by Morning Consult, Mr. Trump holds a significant lead in the Republican presidential primary with 61% support. The survey examined Republican candidates’ support among GOP primary voters.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy, came in second with 18%. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has also not announced, is in third with 6%.

Radio host and commentator Larry Elder, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have already announced their candidacy. The Morning Consult poll put Ms. Haley and Mr. Ramaswamy tied at 4% support. Mr. Scott came in with 1% support.

Mr. Scott announced in April that he was launching an exploratory campaign.

“I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional,” Mr. Scott said in that announcement on Twitter.

As The Center Square previously reported, Scott’s April announcement included a video that focused on American exceptionalism and pushed back on some of the controversial racial ideology promoted by many Democrats.

“Joe Biden and the radical left have chosen a culture of grievance over victimhood,” Mr. Scott said in the video. “They are promoting victimhood instead of personal responsibility, and they are indoctrinating our children to believe that we are living in an evil country, and all too often when they get called out for their failures, they weaponize race to divide us, to hold on to their power.”

The first GOP caucus is in Iowa on Jan. 22, 2024, and the first GOP primary is Jan. 30, 2024, in New Hampshire. However, the first tranch of states holding their presidential primary votes is in March of next year.