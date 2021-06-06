Time to ditch Communist China

Purely Political

By James Buckley

We should all remember every day, every hour and with each purchase of an item that reveals it was “Made In China,” that we — almost all by our lonesome — built that country.

We should remember that over the past 40 years and counting, we have turned over our fortune that it took more than 200 years to accumulate, to the Communist regime in China. In a short period of time, the U.S. has gone from a net positive monetary position to a net negative $31,000,000,000,000. That’s $31 trillion and going up quickly.

But, and this is the good news (?), if a political party rose to power and decided it was time to tackle the national debt, each U.S. citizen would have to cough up roughly $43,500 to pay off its share. We are better off than other countries too, strangely enough.

Each citizen of the Republic of Ireland would need to pay more than $67,000; in Singapore, $56,000; and in Japan, $86,000 is the world-beating rate. The U.S., on the other hand, comes just under Belgium’s $44,000 per person debt

Once, and if, the latest blowout spending Democrat budget plan passes (and it may), you can add another 15% on top of the $43,500 already owed by you, your wife or husband, and each of your children. By the end of this year, the average family (two adults, two kids) would owe over $200,000. Enough to send at least one of them to Harvard for… three years!

In 1985, trade between the U.S. and China was more or less equal ($3,855.7 billion in exports versus $3,861.7 imports), but the following year (1986), the trade imbalance began, at nearly $1.7 billion.

By 1990 that trade deficit with China ballooned to a still manageable $10,431 billion. The year before China became a member of the World Trade Organization, which was 1999, it was running a $69 billion surplus with the U.S. By 2010, that surplus equaled $273,041.6 billion. In just the 20 years of trade deficits since 1999, the transfer of funds equals $5,373,661,200,000, or in layman’s terms, nearly $5.4 trillion went from U.S. pockets to Chinese communist briefcases.

China’s import/export balance with the rest of the world probably added another $5.4 trillion and maybe more. Which, of course, allowed China to re-imagine (to use a favorite blue state word) its cities and infrastructure to the point where China now has 102 gleaming cities with populations of more than one million residents connected by state-of-the-art high-speed trains and replete with stunning skyscrapers, urban parks, and modern facilities (though really foul air).

The U.S. has 10 cities with populations over one million (and that’s fine by me), with no high-speed rail system connecting anything, and our nation’s roads and bridges are in various states of disrepair.

In, say, 1957, who wouldn’t have wanted a U.S.-made car like a Chevy Impala or Corvette? Our manufacturing base was strong; we made top-of-the-line products, all proudly displaying “Made in the USA” labels, and we shipped them around the world.

U.S. schools from elementary to university level were the best in the world, and we produced the most innovative products anywhere. Our city skylines were the envy of the world. We had the best doctors, the best dentists, the best teachers, and above all, the most orderly cities.

Things have changed.

Have you visited one of America’s once-gleaming cities lately? San Francisco’s human-poop-and-needle-strewn hardscape, for example? Or Los Angeles’s garbage-filled freeways and haphazard tent-encumbered streets and avenues? The list of crumbling dysfunctional cities is long and getting longer. The Communist Chinese onslaught — and, to be fair, our own political ineptitude — enabled by companies such as Amazon, Walmart, Costco and others, has hollowed out many if not most of our smaller cities, such as Cleveland, Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Wichita, St. Louis, Cincinnati, Baltimore and many, many others.

Until Donald Trump became president, there was not much public thought or worry given to the amount of money U.S. companies and consumers were pumping into the Chinese economy every year. But the introduction of COVID-19 (now more or less agreed upon that its release is connected to the virology labs in Wuhan, China), has helped to focus attention on exactly what it is the Communists in China are up to.

And what they are up to is not good for the U.S.

Their navy – the largest in the world at 350 ships, according to the US Department of Defense – is newer and more nimble than our 285 warships, some of which go back to the 1940s.

The U.S. Congressional Research Services reports China boasts 2.3 million active members in its armed forces versus 1.4 million active U.S. service members.

Chinese Communist leadership openly states that its goal is to become the No. 1 country in the world, that overtaking the U.S. is its highest priority. And the Chinese are well on their way to accomplishing that goal.

So whether the lab leak that spread the pandemic around the world was just a stupid accident or whether there was something more perfidious going on is immaterial to the current state of affairs. If U.S. and other Western societies continue to allow China to bully us all into submission (and probably take over Taiwan before President Joe Biden leaves office), then we’re solely to blame.

There are things you as an individual can do. And the very first thing is to inspect every label of everything you buy and refuse to purchase it if it was made in China.

Just say no to Communist Chinese-made products. And just say no to companies and industries that, knowing what they now know, continue to prosper by prioritizing deals with China and forsaking the good old U.S.A. Such as the National Basketball Association, which has apparently put its future into the hands of Communist China. Reject them. Don’t pay attention to NBA teams or players. Don’t buy Nike products. Don’t order Chinese-made products via Amazon or at Costco.

If you become aware of an American film company agreeing to work with Communist China to the detriment of the U.S., reject their movies and their movie actors. If social media kowtows to the communists and helps them censor information, reject them.

This won’t be easy and won’t work for everything. For example, I went to Macy’s recently to buy a dozen pairs of socks and, guess what? There isn’t a men’s sock for sale in Macy’s that isn’t made in China. Not one. I asked my wife to pick up a box of Kirkland golf balls (at a buck a ball, it’s a terrific deal), and wouldn’t you know? Those balls are made in China. I won’t order them again and from now on I’ll be sure to check where golf balls are made before I lay out my cash.

It’s long past time to stand up for America. If you have ideas of how we can combat this assault on our way of life by the Communist Chinese party, send them to the News-Press, and they’ll forward them on to me.

Remember: Don’t buy from Communist China!

