Tiny Libraries on State to return to Santa Barbara

Tiny Libraries on State is returning to State Street in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced the return of Tiny Libraries on State, an art installation produced in partnership with the city of Santa Barbara.

The six public art “libraries,” created by local artist Douglas Lochner, will be installed on the State Street from mid-May through July.

Tiny Libraries on State is a nod to Santa Barbara’s literary heritage. This year’s installation has a special emphasis on summer reading.

Through a partnership with the Creative Project’s “I Madonnari” Italian Street Painting Festival, the sculptures will be accompanied by street painting from local artists Sharyn Chan and Sara Wilcox.

“I Madonnari,” which is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, supports arts programs, performances and teaching artists in local schools.

During the first few weeks of the installation, different pop-up activations will be planned including a street painting demonstration during the June 1st Thursday Art Walk.

The books in the libraries are free for the community to keep or borrow, and the community is encouraged to bring books to share with others.

For more information, go to www.sbac.ca.gov.

