TIPTON, Twila Geneva

Twila Geneva Tipton, age 94, of El Dorado, Kansas, passed away on December 16, 2020. Twila was born on July 27, 1926, in Bennington, Kansas, to Albert and Angie (Harder) Wagner. She married the love of her life, Thomas Tipton, on August 6, 1950, and they were happily married until his passing on February 21, 2003. Twila went back to school, and at the age of 55 she earned her Master’s Degree. She was a vocal music teacher in California for 23 years and then went on to be a Chapter One reading teacher in Salina, Kansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Angie Wagner; brother, A.J. Wagner; and husband, Thomas Tipton.

She is survived by her children, Kyle (Amy Seeber) Tipton and Lionel Tipton; and grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, Louie, and Jay.

Memorial donations in Twila’s name can be made to the Sweet Emergency Fund at KU Wichita Medical Practice Association, 1010 N Kansas, Suite 3034C, Wichita, KS 67214, or to the United Church of Bennington at 222 N Nelson St., Bennington, KS 67422.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there are no services scheduled at this time.

