TLC Fund helps senior dog to heal and thrive



COURTESY PHOTOS

Kevin, a senior toy poodle, is doing well after care he received from Santa Barbara Humane.

Kevin, a senior toy poodle, lived at several homes and shelters before he arrived at Santa Barbara Humane.

When he arrived at the shelter, he was having trouble walking and was bumping into things. Santa Barbara Humane discovered he was blind from glaucoma.

“To give Kevin a pain-free life, surgery was scheduled in the donor-funded medical clinic to remove his eyes. When Kevin was under anesthesia, the medical team discovered that glaucoma wasn’t his only issue,” Santa Barbara Humane reported in a news release.

“Kevin’s teeth were in poor condition, so he received a dental cleaning and several infected teeth were removed. Further examination also revealed a cancerous lump on his leg which was removed.

“But Kevin’s story isn’t about his pain and suffering. It’s about hope and compassion,” Santa Barbara Humane said.

Kevin was adopted. He’s healed and loved.

His adopter reports he is gaining confidence and has become a “big sweetheart” who recently began playing with toys and even put his paws in the Santa Ynez River.

Kevin, a sweet dog, is loving his adventures.

And the community has shown its love for him by its donations, which covered his medical care before his adoption.

The money came from Santa Barbara Humane’s TLC Fund, which helps dogs or cats, whether they’re in a home or are waiting for a home.

To learn more about the services at Santa Barbara Humane or to donate to help animals like Kevin, visit www.sbhumane.org.

Santa Barbara Humane operates campuses in Goleta and Santa Maria.

email: dmason@newspress.com