To be fair, that’s a ways up

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
Fearless people on Wednesday afternoon tackle carnival rides — even those that leave them upside down far above the ground — at the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo. (You can see their feet at the very top.) The fair, which opened Wednesday, runs through Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. For more information, see earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo.
