To be fair, that’s a ways up

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSFearless people on Wednesday afternoon tackle carnival rides — even those that leave them upside down far above the ground — at the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo. (You can see their feet at the very top.) The fair, which opened Wednesday, runs through Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. For more information, see earlwarren.com/fair-and-expo. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Biden’s Labor Secretary nominee passes committee, faces Senate fight next post UCSB’s Jordan claims men’s tennis season’s final Player of the Week award Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.