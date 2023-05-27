To buy or not to buy

Local real estate companies talk to the News-Press and offer tips for future homeowners

Allan Jones, president of Santa Ynez Valley Real Estate Co., stands in front of a property bearing his company’s sign in Santa Ynez. “The current market is still strong, even with higher interest rates,” Mr. Jones told the News-Press. “If you see a home in the location you want and can afford it, buy it.”

Ever-changing, unpredictable and stressful.

Those terms describe a myriad of things, like weddings, interior design or most importantly: the real estate market.

Buying a home is a time, energy and monetary commitment, with small nuances around every corner.

Without any help, the market could seem scary and unpredictable. The News-Press asked local real estate employees about the market and their advice for future home buyers.

Billy Goldstein, director of business development and strategy at Village Properties in Montecito, explained his role in the real estate realm.

Real estate agent Jackie Walters advises potential home buyers not to wait. “The median price is down 13% from one year ago.”

“My focus is how we can add value to our agents and broker associates; how we can help them grow their businesses, streamline their work flows and deliver consistent positive outcomes for their clients.”

Further, Mr. Goldstein weighed in about the current real estate market.

“The market is always changing, and we constantly have to adapt. In general, while new listings have ticked up, it’s clear that buyers have come to grips with the new reality of where rates are.

“For the past seven or eight months, closed sales have averaged just below the asking price, meaning there has been some negotiability,” he told the News-Press.

Mr. Goldstein gave future home buyers a few bullet points for them to remember as they begin to look at homes:

— Start with your timeline.

— Look at a comprehensive budget.

— Evaluate where you want to live as well as your ideal property.

— Ask yourself how badly you want to be a homeowner vs. a renter, and work with a real estate agent who listens to your needs.

Carpinteria real estate agent Jackie Walters stands in front of her most recent property in Carpinteria, at 6371 Lagunitas Ct. It is a three-bedroom house with two and a half bathrooms and two bonus rooms. It is selling for $1,695,000.

All things considered, Mr. Goldstein is advising caution and a well-thought out plan before any finalized decisions.

Regarding open houses, Mr. Goldstein exclaims how amazing the local area is. “This region (including the Santa Ynez Valley) just has so many unbelievable properties, and it’s a privilege to see and be involved in some of them,” he said. “And for the properties that need some love, it’s fun thinking about how they could be reimagined and the steps to get there.”

Though not a real estate agent, Mr. Goldstein proves his expertise in the field as he gives advice to future home buyers and supports agents who support them — a domino effect of information and consideration.

The News-Press also collected insight from a real estate agent who’s president of the Santa Ynez Valley Real Estate Co.: Allan Jones.

Mr. Jones began selling real estate in 1988, then became president and principal broker for the Santa Ynez Valley company in 1992, whose “wonderful team of agents,” he said, “works like a family.”

When asked to explain the market to future home buyers, Mr. Jones explained, “The current market is still strong, even with higher interest rates. If you see a home in the location you want and can afford it, buy it. The market may be slow in the future, but no one knows for sure. Rest assured that our area will always be in demand long term.”

With more than 30 years of professional experience, Mr. Jones advises future home buyers to do just that: Buy.

“Buy. Own your home. Owning your home is the beginning of wealth building and a stable life,” he told the News-Press.

Further, akin to Mr. Goldstein’s advice, Mr. Jones stated, “No one can time the market perfectly.”

When asked about the ratio of buyers to homes, Mr. Jones said, “Yes, there are more buyers than sellers. It can be competitive when there are multiple buyers.”

He added, “Each situation is different for each person, so doing the best you can for your clients is paramount.”

Confident in his knowledge with decades of experience to prove it, Mr. Jones commented on the current interest rates, which have been a point of worry for some future home buyers.

“Interest rates are impacting sales, especially in the under $1million range. Buyers may not qualify for as large of a loan as they used to, which affects how much they can afford and therefore potentially putting pressure on prices.

“The market will adjust.”

His advice for future home buyers is to purchase a house as soon as they’re able.

“The Santa Ynez Valley is such a special place, where you could live in a home in town or on a ranch within a few miles of each other,” Mr. Jones noted.

As for current listings, Mr. Jones said, “We have quite a few feature homes ranging from a 65-acre horse ranch in Solvang for $8,750,000 to a 19-acre estate with a custom adobe home, over 6,000 square feet, in Woodstock Ranch in Santa Ynez for $3,495,000.”

Overall, Mr. Jones advised future home buyers to both buy and own. He believes the market will adjust accordingly, and the local area will have a long-term demand.

Lastly, a real estate agent from Carpinteria, Jackie Walters at Village Properties, weighed in on the current market.

Ms. Walters has been a real estate agent for 35 years. She worked for a real estate developer in the 1980s and said she “really fell in love with the field and how creative it is as a career.”

Ms. Walters has been with Village Properties for 15 years.

“Our main challenge in the local real estate market (today) is the lack of inventory,” she said. “Right now from Carpinteria to Goleta, for all price ranges, there’s only 103 housing units for sale.”

This is in comparison to five years ago, where the same area had 438 housing units for sale.

Though the numbers seem grim, Ms. Walters assures that there’s still plenty of opportunities and even some competition on the market: “We’re still seeing multiple offers. A buyer can find themselves competing with two, three, even four other buyers.”

When asked her advice for future home buyers, Ms. Walters said, “Get pre-approved. If you’re getting close to the time you’re looking to buy a house, pre-approval is so important to show the lender. It shows the seller that you’re equipped to buy.”

Further, Ms. Walters urges future home buyers, just like the other local real estate connoisseurs, not to wait.

“Don’t wait. The median price is down 13% from one year ago,” she said. “In other words, yes, we’re in a high-cost community for housing, but there’s an opportunity now that prices are off their height from a year ago.”

Connecting a point that both real estate employees made about renting versus owning, Ms. Walters commented, “The Federal Reserve shows that nationally, the net worth of a home owner is on average 40 times that of a renter.”

She continued to explain that owning a home, compared to renting, is one of the single most successful pathways to creating wealth over the years.

Also connecting back to Mr. Jones’ point, Ms. Walters said, “We don’t anticipate any huge downturn in the Santa Barbara prices — the market has adjusted down right now.”

Ms. Walters’ most recent property is in Carpinteria, at 6371 Lagunitas Ct. It is a three-bedroom house with two and a half bathrooms and two bonus rooms. It is selling for $1,695,000.

“A similar home in Santa Barbara would be one million dollars more,” Ms. Walters said. “This home is close to the beach and to downtown Carpinteria. It has a nice yard and is on a quiet street.”

This house will be open today and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

Overall, the consensus among the local real estate community is to buy as soon as possible.

